Help needed for Ukrainian families arriving on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It was a simple message on a Facebook page for those who speak Russian and Ukrainian in Florida.

It asked for school recommendations for a family of six fleeing Ukraine.

Natalia Plyam, who is from Ukraine but now lives in Ponte Vedra Beach, offered to help.The family said they were looking for a few mattresses to sleep on when they arrive this week.

"I said I think we can do better than that, so I started communicating with her, I learned that she has three small children," Plyam said. "And my heart just broke for them because they're coming to nothing, literally, just empty space and no car, no money."

Plyam posted on social media about the family, asking neighbors and friends if they could help the Stozhok family. She was flooded with dozens of messaging from people offering to help.

"People said call Lutheran Services, call Catholic Services and I did and I spent Friday afternoon calling all those folks and to no avail. Apparently there's nothing in place. I reached out to you know, all the charities that you would think of and they.... transferred me well they gave me a number who united way in the United Way and told me that a homeless shelter would be an option," Plyam said.

Neighbors brought money, clothes, necessities to help the family. One couple offered their furnished condo for three months.

"I just can't believe how kind people have been, I didn't expect this," Plyam said. "And so the only thing now we're looking at as far as furniture is bunk beds, because there's not enough sleeping places there. And they have no car, so they're hoping for some old car if anyone can donate an old car. It doesn't have to be fancy."

She is also helping two other families coming to the First Coast from Ukraine.

"There is no housing for them. There's nothing set up to help them with housing, and that is the most critical need because these people come in, and they have to lay their head somewhere as they get out of the airport," Plyam said. "I feel like there should be a more uniform effort for housing for these people."

