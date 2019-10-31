BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A reward is up to $30,000 for information about the missing stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight.

The president of the mixed martial arts fighting league, Dana White, tweeted a video saying he's offering $25,000 in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

The money is in addition to a $5,000 reward offered by the state of Alabama, where the college student was reported missing a week ago from the town of Auburn.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into her whereabouts, and the reward is for information leading to a conviction.

The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen Oct. 24. Police later found her damaged car in Montgomery, about 55 miles away.

The vehicle had damage which wasn't there before Blanchard vanished, police said.