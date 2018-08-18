A football game in a Florida high school was cut short after gunshots sent fans into a panic and prompted an immediate evacuation of the premises, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Palm Beach officials say the shooting occurred at Palm Beach Central High School and was the result of a fight between a group of students on school grounds.

Two students were shot and are currently be treated at nearby hospitals, according to the Palm County Sheriff’s Office. Their conditions are unknown.

No further information on the victims has been released. Authorities are still investigating the events that led up to the incident.

