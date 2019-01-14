LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police have surrounded the loading dock area of a UPS facility in New Jersey in response to a reported active shooter.

Television images show police cars surrounding the loading dock area of the building in Logan Township, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Philadelphia.

Law enforcement officials told NBC and CBS news that two people were currently being held hostage. One of the hostages is believed to be the suspect's ex-girlfriend, NBC News reported.

Armed officers could be seen crouching behind one of the vehicles.

An employee at a UPS facility that is the scene of a reported active shooter situation in New Jersey says he heard an apparent gunshot and began to run.

Allen Anthony Dowling tells The Associated Press he heard a fellow worker say someone had a gun. Dowling says he then heard what he thought was a gunshot and began to run along with other employees.

In a statement, UPS says it's working with law enforcement on an active shooter situation at its supply chain processing facility in Logan Township, but did not provide details or identify if any employees were involved.

Schools in the area were put on a modified lockdown.

Swedesboro-Woolwich School District issued a statement on Facebook, saying that all students and staff were safe and that "administration is on alert."

In a tweet, the New Jersey State Police said that local and county authorities had responded.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.