'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell dead at 77

Conchata Ferrell's former "Two and a Half Men" co-star, Jon Cryer, described the actress as a "beautiful human" who brought joy to so many.

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who played beloved housekeeper Berta on "Two and a Half Men," has died after complications following a cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports.

KABC in Los Angeles reported the actress died on Monday surrounded by family.

Ferrell earned two Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nominations for her role on the hit CBS sitcom.

Her former "Two and a Half Men" co-star, Jon Cryer wrote that Ferrell was a "beautiful human."

"Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many," Cryer tweeted following news of her death.

Fellow "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen called her an "absolute sweetheart" and a "genuine friend."

Her death comes about five months after she suffered a heart attack. Her husband said the actress was hospitalized in May and went into cardiac arrest at one point, according to PEOPLE. She was eventually transferred to a long-term care facility and put on a respirator and dialysis, her husband told TMZ.

Warner Bros. TV tweeted that the company was saddened by the loss of Ferrell and "are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever."