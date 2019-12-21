WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has signed off on nearly $1.4 trillion in spending that will keep the government funded through Sept. 30.

The spending measures add roughly $400 billion to the deficit over the next decade. They include money for the president's U.S.-Mexico border fence, pay raises for military and civilian federal workers, and funding for election security grants.

The signing of the massive spending measures spares Washington the possibility of a partial government shutdown. Trump spent last Christmas in Washington while he was at loggerheads with Democrats over funding for the border fence.

President Donald Trump greets people after signing the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, before traveling to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla. At left is first lady Melania Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP