WASHINGTON — New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was one of just two Democrats voting against President Donald Trump's impeachment, is becoming a Republican.

Trump made announcement during a meeting at the White House with Van Drew.

The congressman had voted Wednesday against the articles of impeachment. He sat with Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday, and told reporters: “I believe that this is just a better fit for me.”

“This is who I am,” Van Drew told Trump, also saying he has his “undying support.”

RELATED: Senate passes first of two spending bills to avoid government shutdown

RELATED: McConnell blasts House impeachment, says Senate 'must put this right'

Trump shook his hand and said he was pleased at the switch.

In response, the president said he endorses Van Drew. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Vice President Mike Pence also pledged their support.

RELATED: Quick impeachment questions answered

RELATED: Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard votes 'present' on impeachment

President Donald Trump meets with Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who is planning to switch his party affiliation, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AP