President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is using a counter-impeachment message in its get-out-the vote efforts in places like Nevada.
The Trump campaign is imploring people to help them with protests, letters to the editor, phone calls, social media posts and on-the-ground door knocking as the Trump campaign has been spreading the message that the impeachment inquiry is a "witch hunt" and "baseless accusation."
In Nevada, it also hopes to use that message to target Democratic members of the U.S. House.
The Nevada Democratic Party said the tactic will fall short and pointed to Republican setbacks in elections this week.