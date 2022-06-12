Toby Keith reveals cancer diagnosis

The country music singer said he's spent the last several months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery after his cancer diagnosis.

WASHINGTON — Country star Toby Keith revealed on Sunday that he has been battling cancer for several months.

Keith said in a statement posted online that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

"So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait," Keith wrote.

According to his official website, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member had been scheduled to perform two concerts next week in Illinois and Grand Rapids, Michigan. He also had a handful of concerts scheduled from mid-July to early August. The Ohio State Fair, where Keith had been scheduled to perform on July 28, confirmed that the show had been canceled and ticket holders would be receiving refunds.

"Our hearts go out to Toby Keith as he courageously battles cancer," the Ohio State Fair tweeted.

The "Red Solo Cup" singer had recently performed over Memorial Day weekend at the Heroes Honor Festival at Daytona International Speedway.

No better way to spend #MemorialDay weekend than honoring those we’ve lost while supporting Vietnam veterans at @heroeshonorfest. pic.twitter.com/OEPAuFzNKt — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) May 31, 2022

Throughout his career, Keith has been an advocate for those battling cancer. Back in 2006, he started the Toby Keith Foundation to help kids diagnosed with cancer throughout Oklahoma. In 2014, the foundation opened the "OK Kids Korral," which offers pediatric cancer patients and their families a place to stay while receiving treatment at The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center.