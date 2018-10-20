Thousand of pounds of flushable baby wipes created a smelly mess Thursday in a sewer system in Charleston, South Carolina.

The baby wipes clogged a series of pumps at the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. The mess took three days to clear up, according to Charleston Water via Twitter.

You know wipes clog pipes, right? If not, baby wipes clogged a series of large pumps at our Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant on Thursday afternoon. Since then, we worked 24/7 to get them out. We started by using a series of bypass pumps to handle the normal daily flow. pic.twitter.com/FP3VKzL4U3 — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

"We worked 24/7 to get them out," said one Twitter post. "We started by using a series of bypass pumps to handle the normal daily flow."

The public water and utility center posted pictures of a large black mass made up of the used baby wipes workers had to remove in order to clear the pipes.

Then we sent divers 80-90 feet deep into the wet well/raw sewage to search in complete darkness with their hands to find and identify the obstruction. As we expected, they came up with these large masses of wipes in their first two loads, with more to come. pic.twitter.com/XcmZXf9ECF — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

"We sent divers 80-90 feet deep into the wet well/raw sewage to search in complete darkness with their hands to find and identify the obstruction," a said another Twitter post. "As we expected, they came up with these large masses of wipes in their first two loads, with more to come."

Workers also stumbled upon a couple more strange finds.

"They also found a baseball and a big piece of metal. Don't flush stuff like this," the center said via Twitter.

They also found a baseball and a big piece of metal. Don't flush stuff like this. Joking of course, but you should only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper. The photo looking down into a pool of wastewater shows many other non-flushables. We made this pic low-res for your benefit. pic.twitter.com/fInq5YWU5a — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018

Another photo posted to Twitter showed more un-flushable items in the system.

The mass of baby wipes was so huge, employees even gave it a name -- Will Wet Wipes, born Oct. 15.

Everyone wants this guy to have a name, and so many people are making #Wonka jokes, so we just went with that. Hey, we're just glad he's out!



WILLY WET WIPES

BORN OCTOBER 15, 2018

7:15 A.M., 478 LBS, 2 OZ, 58 INCHES TALL, 24 INCHES WIDE pic.twitter.com/v134S54oOd — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 19, 2018

All jokes aside, the center hopes everyone learned a valuable lesson about their bathroom etiquette.

"Joking of course, but you should only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper," they said.

