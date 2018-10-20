Thousand of pounds of flushable baby wipes created a smelly mess Thursday in a sewer system in Charleston, South Carolina.
The baby wipes clogged a series of pumps at the Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. The mess took three days to clear up, according to Charleston Water via Twitter.
"We worked 24/7 to get them out," said one Twitter post. "We started by using a series of bypass pumps to handle the normal daily flow."
The public water and utility center posted pictures of a large black mass made up of the used baby wipes workers had to remove in order to clear the pipes.
"We sent divers 80-90 feet deep into the wet well/raw sewage to search in complete darkness with their hands to find and identify the obstruction," a said another Twitter post. "As we expected, they came up with these large masses of wipes in their first two loads, with more to come."
Workers also stumbled upon a couple more strange finds.
"They also found a baseball and a big piece of metal. Don't flush stuff like this," the center said via Twitter.
Another photo posted to Twitter showed more un-flushable items in the system.
The mass of baby wipes was so huge, employees even gave it a name -- Will Wet Wipes, born Oct. 15.
All jokes aside, the center hopes everyone learned a valuable lesson about their bathroom etiquette.
"Joking of course, but you should only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper," they said.