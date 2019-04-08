DAYTON, Ohio — The nine victims killed during a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio have been identified, and one of those victims is the suspect's sister.

Police in Dayton released the names Sunday afternoon after notifying the families. The victims include four women and five men. They are:

Lois Oglesby, 27

Megan Betts, 22 (suspect's sister)

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick Fudge, 57

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Thomas McNichols, 25

Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica Brickhouse, 39



All nine victims were located in same area, near E 5th Street in the Oregon District. Megan Betts is the suspect's sister. The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund is being set up to help the victims.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and it is the type of tragedy you pray never comes to your state or community," said Gov. Mike DeWine.

RELATED: Suspect's sister among 9 dead in Dayton shooting

RELATED: Dayton shooter wore body armor, had extra magazines

In addition to the nine people killed, 27 others were injured in the shooting, which is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in 24 hours.

The shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the Oregon District, where a single gunman, wearing body armor, opened fire in the outside area. The shooter was armed with an assault rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition and extra magazines.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood, home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. It will reopen Sunday afternoon.

A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, and those looking for information can call 937-333-8430. The community blood bank is supporting the hospitals, and while it's closed Sunday, it will reopen on Monday.