The 'Nightmare on Elm Street' house is for sale. Take a look inside.

The 2,700 square foot home in Los Angeles is listed for $3.25 million.

LOS ANGELES — Take a look at this real estate listing-- if you dare!

The house whose exterior was featured in the classic 1984 horror film 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' is for sale.

Though the fictional home haunted by Freddy Krueger was located in the imaginary town of Springwood, Ohio, the actual home used for filming is located in the Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"This elegant traditional was reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s, lovingly lived in by the current owner, and a location for some of Hollywood's favorite films, commercials and print. Cinephiles will immediately recognize Wes Craven's iconic Elm Street facade," the home's listing says.

As movie-lovers know, fictional, razor-handed villain Freddy Krueger tortured the dreams of the teenagers of Elm Street-- but the actual home used to film the exterior shots sits on a road called Genesee Avenue.

Originally built in 1919, the outside has maintained its timeless white siding and green shingles, though the interior is much more modern in comparison.

Listed at $3.25 million, the home has three bedrooms, five sleek bathrooms, an open-concept kitchen, finished basement, a pool and a detached guest house.

According to the Los Angeles Times, current owner and Hollywood director Lorene Scafaria bought the home in 2013 for $2.1 million.

The Los Angeles Times also reported the listing agents plan to distribute candy to brave trick-or-treaters.