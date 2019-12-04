No one is ever really gone, says Luke Skywalker in the first teaser for "Star Wars: Episode IX," which fans got a first look at Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

The two-minute spot also revealed the title to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga will be "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The voice of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker provided the narration for the teaser, with a voice telling Daisy Ridley's Rey that the knowledge of a thousand generations has been passed on. He added that this is her fight now.

Audiences also got to see a glimpse of the return of Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian and Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa.

The trailer ends with the ominous laughter of an old but familiar villain: Emperor Palpatine from the original and prequel trilogies.

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

AP