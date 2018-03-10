History says Democrats are going to gain seats in the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, but will they win enough to take control of the chamber?

Midterm elections typically don't go the way of the sitting president. Only three times since 1934 has the president's party gained seats in the House.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats. In midterm elections since 1934, the president's party has lost an average of 27 seats, so the law of averages is in the Dems’ favor.

Using data from six political tracking sites, these are the 10 most vulnerable seats for Republicans. Here's a brief look at each of them, in alphabetical order by state, including how the districts voted in the last three presidential elections. This list will be updated regularly as the tracking sites update their forecasts.

California

49th District

Diane Harkey (R) vs. Mike Levin (D)

2016: Clinton +7.5%; 2012: Romney +6.5%; 2008: Obama: +1.0%

Trump endorsed Harkey, while Obama endorsed Levin, pitting the current and former president head-to-head.

Colorado

6th District

Mike Coffman (R-Incumbent) vs. Jason Crow (D)

2016: Clinton +8.9%; 2012: Obama +5.1%; 2008: Obama: +8.7%

Keep an eye on this one. One independent political analyst suggested that odds are high that the party that wins this race will also be the party that wins the House. Coffman won this seat in 2008 and had one close call in the 2012 election. Crow is an attorney and a former Army Ranger.

Florida

27th District

Maria Elvira Salazar (R) vs. Donna Shalala (D)

2016: Clinton +19.6%; 2012: Obama +6.7%; 2008: Obama: +0.8%

Salazar is a former political correspondent for Univision and Telemundo. Shalala is the former Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton. Independent Mayra Joli, a vocal Trump supporter, is also in this race.

Minnesota

3rd District

Erik Paulsen (R-Incumbent) vs. Dean Phillips (D)

2016: Clinton +9.4%; 2012: Obama +0.8%; 2008: Obama: +3.6%

Paulsen is a five-term Congressman who hasn’t faced a close race in the general election since he entered office. Phillips has vowed he will be a listener and will be accessible to his constituents.

Iowa

1st District

Rod Blum (R-Incumbent) vs. Abby Finkenauer (D)

2016: Trump +3.5%; 2012: Obama +13.7%; 2008: Obama: +18.1%

Blum won this district in 2016 by about 8 percent. Finkenauer has Obama’s endorsement. Libertarian Troy Hageman is also in this race.

New Jersey

2nd District

Seth Grossman (R) vs. Jeff Van Drew (D)

2016: Trump +4.6%; 2012: Obama +8.1%; 2008: Obama: +7.7%

A Libertarian and three independents will also be on the ballot, which could make a difference if the vote is tight.

Pennsylvania

A February ruling by the state supreme court required redrawing of the districts due to Republican gerrymandering. That means some of these districts, as they appear now, didn’t exist a few months ago. The numbers you see for the previous presidential elections, courtesy of Daily Kos, shows how the vote would have gone according to the congressional district lines to be used in the 2018 elections.

5th District

Pearl Kim (R) vs. Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

2016: Clinton +28.2%; 2012: Obama +27.7%; 2008: Obama +26.5%

This new district is made up of three former districts. The incumbents in two of those are not seeking re-election and the other is running in a different district.

6th District

Greg McCauley (R) vs. Chrissy Houlahan (D)

2016: Clinton +9.3%; 2012: Obama +3.2%; 2008: Obama +12.3%

Republican incumbent Ryan Costello decided not to run after the court ruling to redraw this district.

17th District

Keith Rothfus (R) vs. Conor Lamb (D)

2016: Trump +2.6%; 2012: Romney +4.5%; 2008: McCain +1.9%

The newly redrawn 17th contains pieces of four previous districts. Rothfus currently represents the 12th District and has the endorsement of President Trump. Lamb won the 18th District seat in a special election in March.

Virginia

10th District

Barbara Comstock (R-Incumbent) vs. Jennifer Wexton (D)

2016: Clinton +10.0%; 2012: Romney +1.1%; 2008: Obama-McCain tie

Comstock won this district easily in 2016, contrasting with Clinton's 10-point district win. Wexton received Obama's endorsement.

This list was created by compiling and comparing election forecasts from Cook Political Report, Sabato's Crystal Ball, Real Clear Politics, Inside Elections, Fivethirtyeight.com, and CNN. The Republican-held districts listed here were the ones most commonly tagged as “Tilt,” “Lean,” “Likely,” or "Solid/Safe" Democrat, or "toss up."

Information on how previous presidential candidates performed in these districts comes from Daily Kos.

Ballotpedia was also sourced for information on the districts and candidates. Additional information was collected from the Secretary of State offices of individual states.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA