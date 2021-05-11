Thanksgiving 2021: Which stores will be open, closed

Many major retailers who were closed on Thanksgiving Day last year have decided to keep stores closed again this year.

WASHINGTON — The holiday shopping season is already in full swing for some major retailers, even though Thanksgiving and Black Friday are still a few weeks ago.

Last year, many stores were closed on Thanksgiving due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether to encourage COVID-19 safety or to give employees some time off for the holidays, many stores plan to stay closed again this year on Thanksgiving.

And instead of focusing just on Black Friday, major retailers including Target, Walmart and Best Buy are spreading sales events out over weeks, both in stores and online.

In general, some grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open on Thanksgiving this year, though some may be operating with different or shortened hours. As always, be sure to double check hours at your local store.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2021

Big Lots — 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be closed due to local laws)

CVS — Operating under normal hours by location, certain pharmacy locations may have shortened hours

Dollar General — 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Kroger-operated stores — Open until 5 p.m. (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc.)

Walgreens — Most stores are open for regular hours. All 24-hour pharmacy locations will be open, but some pharmacies may have shortened hours

Whole Foods — Hours vary by location

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2021

Abt

Academy Sports & Recreation

ALDI

Army and Air Force Exchange

Athleta

AT&T

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bloomingdale's

Burlington

Costco

Gap

Home Depot

Homegoods

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshall's

Old Navy

Petco

Publix

REI

Sam's Club

Sierra

Simon Malls

Target

Trader Joe's

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Ulta Beauty