GILROY, Calif. — A family member of a 13-year-old girl who was killed by a gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California says the teenager may have inadvertently saved another relative's life.

Keyla Salazar of San Jose was one of three people slain Sunday before police killed the attacker.

Keyla's aunt says the teen was eating ice cream with family members when they heard gunshots and began to flee. Katiuska Vargas says her niece stayed back to keep pace with a relative who uses a cane and was shot with a bullet that otherwise might have hit that woman.

Vargas says Keyla's stepfather was wounded as he went back for her.

Vargas says she and Keyla's mother at first didn't know where Keyla was taken for treatment, so they drove to every local hospital several times.

This undated photo provided by Maria G. Zalaya shows Keyla Salazar. She was one of three young people who died when a gunman opened fire at a popular California food festival Sunday.

The girl later died at a Gilroy hospital.

Keyla's two sisters, ages 4 and 12, also were at the festival, but they escaped unharmed.