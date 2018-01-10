Target is about to launch one of its signature limited collections.

But rather than its typical team-up with a celebrity or haute label such as Victoria Beckham or Missoni, Target's new fashion collaboration for the first time will be with a nonprofit – a move that may strike a chord with young shoppers who prefer to do business with retailers that display a social conscience.

The capsule collection, part of Target’s women's apparel brand “A New Day,’' was designed with Vital Voices, an organization that supports women tackling issues in their communities ranging from job training to criminal justice reform. The line goes on sale Saturday and will be available for just a few weeks in more than 1,000 stores as well as on Target.com.

Featuring inspirational phrases such as “Be Courageous’’ and “Use Your Power to Empower,’’ the collection of dresses, T-shirts, moto jackets and notebooks will stick with Target’s pattern of offering trendy fashions at a low cost: Prices range from $4.99 to $39.99.

Target has teamed up with a nonprofit for the first time to create one of its signature limited fashion collections.

Target

But rather than reflecting the vision of top designers, the line dubbed "A New Day + Vital Voices'' is based on the fashion cues of relatively unknown activists – such as Ariela Suster, who created a handcrafted jewelry and accessories business that gives jobs to at-risk young people in El Salvador, and Jessica Hubley, who co-founded AnnieCannons, a group that teaches coding to survivors of sex trafficking.

Retailers are increasingly catering to generations Y and Z, the teens and 20-somethings who wield billions of dollars in spending power and tend to favor businesses that play an active role in their communities or back a social cause. But Target expects the mission of a group such as Vital Voices to resonate with shoppers of all ages.

"Honestly it’s not about an individual generation,'' says Michelle Mesenburg, Target's senior vice president of marketing. "Being associated with brands, investing in the brands who have really good ethics and morals and values is universal’’ in its appeal.

Sales revenue from the line won't be shared with Vital Voices, but clothing tags will feature a blurb about the group. There will also be text and video on Target.com that tells more about the organization as well as the specific stories of the six women who inspired the designs and are part of the Vital Voices network.

"We've been around 21 years, but ... not everyone knows of us,'' Vital Voices co-founder, president and CEO Alyse Nelson says. "It's really exciting to spread our mission'' through a presence in Target's stores and on its site.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM