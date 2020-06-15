x
T-Mobile hit with widespread outage as customers report trouble making calls

Several major wireless carriers appear to be dealing with outages Monday afternoon in several parts of the country, according to DownDetector.

WASHINGTON — T-Mobile, along with a number of other wireless carriers, are experiencing outages on Monday afternoon.

DownDetector, which tracks user-submitted outage reports, indicated a major outage for T-mobile

As of 3 p.m. Eastern, DownDetector had received more than 100,000 reports of T-mobile outages. 

Additionally, there were reports coming in that Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and US Cellular customers were also having issues, but with much fewer reports coming in. Each of those carriers had only a few thousand outage reports Monday afternoon on DownDetector compared to the tens of thousands of reports related to T-Mobile.

As of 4 p.m. Eastern, T-Mobile has yet to comment on the reported outages but its customer service Twitter account has been responding to customers and asking them for more details. 

The hardest-hit areas appear to be parts of the East Coast, according to DownDetector's outage map. 

We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

