A package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden was intercepted at a Delaware mail facility Thursday, a law enforcement official said.

The package appeared similar to packages containing bombs sent to prominent Democrats, the official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly, told the Associated Press

The FBI confirmed there was law enforcement activity at the U.S. mail facility in New Castle, Delaware. Federal agents and New Castle County Police were responding to the facility.

Biden lives in Delaware, and a police sweep of his Greenville home turned up nothing on Wednesday.

delaware package joe biden_1540471745618.jpg.jpg
Police have cordoned off the Lancaster Ave. post office in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: John J. Jankowski Jr./Special to The News)
John J. Jankowski Jr./The News

Separately, a New York City police bomb squad removed another suspicious package from a Manhattan building associated with Robert De Niro Thursday morning, police said.

A law enforcement source told The Associated Press that the device appeared to be linked to the others sent this week. The package looked similar to the others and had a similar device inside, the source said.

The NYPD said the device was taken from 375 Greenwich Street in the Tribeca neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. That's the same address as De Niro's Tribeca Grill and the Tribeca Film Center.

A spokesman said police were called for a report of a suspicious package at the location around 5 a.m.

Video showed a bomb squad unit driving in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.

Authorities said on Wednesday the pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN's New York office were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

None of the bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt.

PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN
Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A sign marks the exterior of a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles where an explosive package addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters was found Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package appears similar to bomb-containing packages that were addressed to the California congresswoman's Washington, D.C. office and to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and other prominent Democrats. The packages were intercepted before reaching the targets. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)
Mayor Bill de Blasio looks on as Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks during a news conference after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Detectives put up police lines after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton speaks on behalf of congressional hopeful Donna Shalala during a campaign stop at the Coral Gables Woman's Club, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in Coral Gables, Fla. Clinton expressed her gratitude for law enforcement after a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service at her home in Chappaqua. N.Y. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)
Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The San Diego Fire Rescue department bomb squad looks over a suspicious package in downtown San Diego, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. San Diego police say boxes left outside a downtown building that prompted its evacuation had nothing suspicious inside them. (John Gibbins /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
A Broward County Sheriff's bomb defusing robot is sent into the Sunrise Utility Administrative Center in Sunrise, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, after a suspicious package was discovered in the building where Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz's office is located. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service sits in his car as news media work at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A U.S. Postal Service mail box is seen at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
News media work at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
FILE - This May 25, 2016 file photo shows the home of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Washington. The Secret Service says a package identified as 'potential explosive device' was sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

