WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a Maryland man who wants a new trial based on information uncovered by the hit podcast “Serial.”

The justices on Monday left in place a Maryland court ruling that denied a new trial to Adnan Syed, who was convicted of strangling a high school classmate he had once dated.

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2000 of killing 17-year-old Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park.

Syed’s lawyers had argued that his trial lawyer’s failure to investigate an alibi witness violated his right to competent legal representation.

RELATED: Lawyers for Adnan Syed want Supreme Court to consider 'Serial' case

RELATED: Court denies Adnan Syed new trial in 'Serial' podcast case

In its debut 2014 season, the "Serial" podcast shined a spotlight on the case that led to renewed court proceedings.