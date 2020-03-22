ZAGREB, Croatia — A strong earthquake has shaken Croatia and its capital, causing widespread damage and panic. A 15-year-old was reported in critical condition and others were injured, news outlets reported.

The European seismological agency says the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. Sunday. Many buildings cracked in Zagreb and walls and rooftops were damaged. Downtown streets were littered with debris.

Concrete slabs fell on cars and chimneys landed in front of entrances. The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus.

People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments.

Zagreb's iconic cathedral was also damaged with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported. At least two other tremors were recorded later.

