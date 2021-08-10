Under the president's vaccine mandate, all federal employees and federal contractors will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

WASHINGTON — At least 13 states have now filed lawsuits against the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, less than a month before federal workers will be required to be fully vaccinated.

Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming joined together in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Missouri. That's in addition to a lawsuit filed by Texas on Friday, another from Florida on Thursday and one from Arizona. The governors of all 13 states and attorneys general of 12 are Republicans.

In September, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring all federal employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In doing so, the suit filed in Missouri representing the 10 states claims, the president took "over areas of traditional state power," calling the mandate "unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise."

The complaint goes on to say that the mandate "will have deleterious effects on economy and inefficiency by causing the large-scale resignations of unvaccinated employees of federal contractors."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday sued the Biden administration, saying it has "committed repeated and abusive federal overreach to force upon Americans something they do not want."

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida sued the Biden administration, saying that the mandate threatened the state's economy. And just days after Biden announced the mandates, Arizona sued him as well, with the state's Attorney General Mark Brnovich saying at the time that the country's southern border, not the vaccine, should be the point of emphasis in containing the virus.

Earlier this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey instructed state agencies not to cooperate with the Biden mandate, and threatened her own lawsuit.

According to the latest guidance from the Office of Management and Budget, federal employees and federal contractors will need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

Under CDC guidelines, people are only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of two-shot mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot — meaning most federal workers have until Nov. 8, at the latest, to roll up their sleeves to comply with the order.

In some states like South Dakota, which is included in the latest lawsuit filed Friday, state leaders have issued orders making it easier for people to get medical or religious exemptions to the president's mandate. OMB's latest guidance says agencies may potentially deny legitimate vaccine exemption requests if they determine “that no safety protocol other than vaccination is adequate” given the nature of the employee's job. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Friday allowing people to opt out of employer vaccine mandates.

