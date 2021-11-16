Watch: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' final trailer is here

The latest "Spider-Man" is rumored to bring together the three actors that have played the webslinger over the past two decades.

The final trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was released Tuesday. The latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set for release in theaters on Dec. 17.

The film stars Tom Holland, reprising his role as Peter Parker. But, as the MCU expands into the realm of the multiverse -- the idea that there are multiple universes and there is a version of each of us in them -- there has been a lot of rumor and speculation about the addition of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Those actors played the webslinger over the past two decades prior to Holland.

But while the trailer does show Spider-Man's black suit, which Maguire wore in "Spider-Man 3," we do not see the faces of Maguire or Garfield.

The trailer does, however, confirm the multiverse theory as Dr. Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, indicates people from other universes are entering ours.

Other actors are also reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man films, according to IMDB, including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

In one scene from the trailer, Dr. Octopus unmasks Parker only to realize it's not the one he knows.

"You're not Peter Parker," he says.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Benedict Wong also return.

And stop reading here if you don't want to see what may be a big spoiler.

Marvel has been making strides to reunite the MCU with some of its characters that, in recent years, have been the big screen properties of 20th Century Fox and Sony.