Social Security COVID stimulus checks should start arriving Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Americans on Social Security and select other federal benefits plans who did not have to file 2019 or 2020 tax returns should start seeing their stimulus checks arrive Wednesday from the recently passed COVID-19 relief bill.

The IRS said a large set of payments for those on Social Security retirement, survivor or disability, Supplemental Security Income, and Railroad Retirement Board went out last Friday. For those who are receiving the payments electronically, they should show up in accounts Wednesday. The Get My Payment tool was updated last weekend to track these payments, according to the IRS.

The first stimulus payments for most Americans went out on March 17, but payments for federal beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return were delayed. The IRS said it was able to start the payment process after receiving data on March 25 from the Social Security Administration.

The agency said most Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries, railroad retirees and Veterans Affairs benefits recipients who are eligible for the stimulus payments do not need to do anything to get the payment.

Americans who made up to $75,000 in 2020 will get the maximum $1,400 check. Couples who file taxes jointly and made up to $150,000 will get $2,800. There's a $1,400 kicker for each dependent in the household. If the IRS doesn't have the information about that dependent on file, the agency said it may be necessary for some federal benefit recipients to file a 2020 tax return to provide those details.