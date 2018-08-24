HONOLULU — The message from Hawaiian and FEMA authorities has been consistent: Shelter at home and ride out Hurricane Lane.

But, what about people who can’t?

With Lane already battering the Big Island on Thursday, the warning by Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Tom Travis that the Aloha State does not have enough shelter space set off alarm bells in an area not used to dealing with such huge storms.

Only three hurricanes have made landfall in Hawaii since 1950. Lane’s projected route may keep it just off the islands, but its powerful winds, voluminous amount of rain – up to 30 inches in some areas – and the accompanying high surf and swell are already creating major trouble.

Gov. David Ige also pitched in with a Wednesday tweet that said, “Shelters are intended to be a last resort option for residents and visitors without safer options to use at their own risk.’’

On Thursday afternoon, though, conditions on the ground did not call for concern about running out of space to find safe harbor.

On the Big Island, which saw some 1,700 residents evacuated three months ago because of the Kilauea volcano eruption, there was room at five shelters for about 7,000, and only about 20 had checked in, according to Maurice Messina, deputy director of parks and recreation.

At Honolulu’s Dole Middle School on the island of Oahu, about 10 folks had sought shelter at a hastily assembled evacuation center by mid-afternoon.

Andrew Pereira, communications director for Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, said the city and county expects to be able to house all who need it.

A state report released in February indicated Oahu had 182,797 shelter spaces, or about one for every five persons on an island with a population of just under 1 million. The Big Island, with a population of 198,000 and 36,539 spaces, has a similar ratio.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii
01 / 20
HILO, HI - AUGUST 23: A car is stuck partially submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on August 23, 2018 in Hilo, Hawaii.
02 / 20
Hurricane Lane was pictured by an Expedition 56 crew member as the International Space Station orbited nearly 250 miles above the Central Pacific Ocean on Aug. 22, 2018.
03 / 20
A man takes photos of floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on August 23, 2018 in Hilo, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane has brought more than a foot of rain to some parts of the Big Island which is under a flash flood warning.
04 / 20
HILO, HI - AUGUST 23: A car is stuck partially submerged in floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on August 23, 2018 in Hilo, Hawaii.
05 / 20
Unlocking the cabin to store electronic items beneath, 81-year-old captain and SCUBA diver, Roger Pfeffer prepares his boat, the Mo'o, for Hurricane Lane at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Waikiki on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
06 / 20
Vicente Rodriguez of Honolulu covers the windows of his house on August 22, 2018, as he prepares for Hurricane Lane to impact Hawaii.
07 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Yamasaki Construction workers, Talbot Khakai, left, and David Halafihi board up McDonalds multiple plate glass windows in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Kalaukaua Ave on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
08 / 20
Surfers ride waves in Waikiki beach ahead of Hurricane Lane approaching the archipielago, in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 22, 2018. - Residents of Hawaii on August 22 were bracing for a rare landfall by a powerful hurricane as they stocked up on water, food and emergency supplies. Hurricane Lane, which weakened slightly to a category 4 storm overnight, is packing 155-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the archipelago's Big Island by nightfall. (Photo by Ronen ZILBERMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
09 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Cans of Spam, a Hawaiian staple, fly off the shelves at Sam's Club in preparation for Hurricane Lane at Sams Club on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
10 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Great-grandmother, Marie Mattson, Anjie Mattson and her grandnephew, Ocean Camacho, 3, gather a large cart of supplies in preparation for Hurricane Lane at Sam's Club on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
11 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Shoppers with heavily weighted shopping carts wait in line to purchase supplies for Hurricane Lane at Sam's Club on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
12 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Katya Rivasplata pushes a large cart of supplies including Aloha Water in preparation for Hurricane Lane at Sam's Club on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
13 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Near empty shelves of even flavored water are seen after crowds decent on Walmart for supplies in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
14 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Diana Francisco grabs an armful of the few remaining bottle of water at Walmart in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
15 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: University of Hawaii at Manoa students, Madison Flores, 19, and Loreal Walls-Jaime, who bought coolers in hopes of saving the food in their refrigerator at home if the electricity goes out, look over the empty shelves of can goods at Walmart while in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
16 / 20
A resident of Ocean View, a community located on the southwestern corner of the island of Ocean View, Hawaii, loads up his truck with water in preparation for Hurricane Lane on August 22, 2018. - Residents of Hawaii on August 22 were bracing for a rare landfall by a powerful hurricane as they stocked up on water, food and emergency supplies. Hurricane Lane, which weakened slightly to a category 4 storm overnight, is packing 155-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the archipelago's Big Island by nightfall. (Photo by Ronit FAHL / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONIT FAHL/AFP/Getty Images)
17 / 20
HONOLULU, HI - AUGUST 22: Jaime Junk loads water and ice into her car she purchased at Walmart in preparation for Hurricane Lane on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hi. Lane is a high-end Category 4 hurricane and remains a threat to the entire island chain. (Photo by Kat Wade/Getty Images)
18 / 20
This photo shows South Point Suds, a laudromat located on the southwestern corner of the island, boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Lane in Ocean View, Hawaii, on August 22, 2018. - Residents of Hawaii on August 22 were bracing for a rare landfall by a powerful hurricane as they stocked up on water, food and emergency supplies. Hurricane Lane, which weakened slightly to a category 4 storm overnight, is packing 155-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the archipelago's Big Island by nightfall. (Photo by Ronit FAHL / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONIT FAHL/AFP/Getty Images)
19 / 20
Surfers ride waves in Waikiki beach ahead of Hurricane Lane approaching the archipielago, in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 22, 2018. - Residents of Hawaii on August 22 were bracing for a rare landfall by a powerful hurricane as they stocked up on water, food and emergency supplies. Hurricane Lane, which weakened slightly to a category 4 storm overnight, is packing 155-mile-per-hour winds and is expected to reach the archipelago's Big Island by nightfall. (Photo by Ronen ZILBERMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
20 / 20
Residents of Oahu are re-stocking their water and non-perishable food supplies as preparation for the looming threat of Hurricane Lane in Oahu, Hawaii, on August 22, 2018.(RONEN ZILBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

“I think you’ll find that in any hurricane-ready community, you don’t ever have enough shelter space for the entire population,’’ Pereira said. “The standard operating procedure in most communities that can be impacted by a hurricane is to shelter in place, and that’s what we’re advising our folks to do.’’

That makes even more sense in Oahu because, as Pereira acknowledged, some of the schools that typically double as shelters are not rated beyond tropical-force winds, and even a weakening Lane was producing sustained winds of up to 125 mph.

They still provide more protection than the wooden houses with tin roofs that are common in tropical climates, and certainly much more than what homeless people get out in the elements. Pereira said Honolulu had opened 20 facilities by 10 a.m. local time and was providing free bus service for homeless people to reach them.

Most people are encouraged to bring their own bedding, plus food, water and medicines for 3-5 days.

“Those evacuation centers are intended for short stays,’’ said Brad Kieserman, vice president of disaster operations for the American Red Cross. “Their purpose is to allow people to ride out the storm, and after the storm passes, the folks who can go home do, and the folks who can’t are transitioned into emergency shelters, also run by the counties in Hawaii.’’

The site at the Dole school has room for at least 200, said coordinator Jennifer Dutton, who works for the Red Cross out of Los Angeles. She arrived in Hawaii on Wednesday night to begin preparations.

“I’m not sure when folks will begin to arrive. I think everyone is just waiting to see how bad the storm is,’’ Dutton said. “We’ve got some supplies here, but it’s of course limited because we’re on the island. If we need more, we’ll have them shipped in.’’

The National Weather Service says Hurricane Lane in Hawaii has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm, but officials are warning to remain cautious. (Aug. 23) AP

Messina said the facility set up at Pahoa Regional Park as a lava-evacuation area after the Kilauea eruption housed 600 evacuees – 55 of whom remain – and had room for 2,000.

If anybody runs out of space for those escaping harm from the storm, Messina said it won’t be the island of Hawaii.

“On the Big Island, we have more beach and park facilities than any other island,’’ he said, “so if you couple that with our all of our schools, we should be OK.’’

But folks who live surrounded by water realize they encounter different dynamics when a hurricane approaches than those in the mainland. That was part of the challenge for FEMA when assisting victims in Puerto Rico last year.

At a news conference Thursday, agency officials said they would apply lessons in Hawaii learned from the 2017 hurricanes – including Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in September.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long said there’s already a plentiful supply of generators at hand to restore power if the grid is affected. And Pereira said the agency has set up barges full of supplies ready to be distributed.

But Pereira also noted that Hawaii imports 98 percent of its goods by sea, so any damage to its ports could present serious problems. And, of course, the locals can’t just drive a few hundred miles away to escape danger.

“We are the most isolated land mass on the planet,’’ Pereira said. “You can’t just drive to a safer area like when hurricanes threaten the East Coast, where you see folks driving north or south or west to get away from the storm. We don’t have that option.’’

