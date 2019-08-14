PHILADELPHIA — Police say an hourslong standoff with a gunman barricaded inside a northern Philadelphia home is continuing into the night as the shooter ignores officers.

Commissioner Richard Ross said during a Wednesday night news conference the "very volatile" situation is still unfolding.

Six officers were struck. All are in stable condition. Ross said other officers were injured responding to the scene.

Ross said officers were serving a narcotics warrant at the home and had already entered when gunfire erupted. Ross said the gunman fired multiple rounds and officers returned fire. He said many "had to escape through windows and doors to get (away) from a barrage of bullets."

Two officers remained inside the home, but Ross says he believes they are OK.

Ross said officers have been calling the gunman and he has picked up but did not speak to them.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted around 7:15 p.m. that officers were trying to communicate with the shooter, imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries.

Authorities say police were serving the warrant in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood before gunfire started around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been briefed on the shooting and are monitoring the situation.

Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence, with dozens of squad cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, Gripp said. But the hospital would not provide the officers' conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police asked news helicopters to stay away from the area.

Philadelphia police stage as they respond to an active shooting situation, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

AP