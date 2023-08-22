x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

'My beautiful angel': Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome baby No. 2

The tennis star announced the birth of her second daughter in a TikTok video Tuesday.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Alexis Ohanian, left, and Serena Williams attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON — Tennis legend Serena Williams has officially welcomed her second child with Alexis Ohanian. 

Williams, 41, announced the birth of her second daughter in a TikTok video Tuesday. 

In the video, the tennis star joins her husband on the couch and is later accompanied by their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. Williams excuses herself for a second before returning with her newborn baby wrapped in a blanket. 

"Welcome my beautiful angel," she said in her caption. 

Ohanian shared in a separate post that the baby's name is Adira River Ohanian. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama," he wrote. 

The pair revealed they were expecting a baby girl three weeks ago in a YouTube video from their baby shower. Throughout her pregnancy, Williams has shared countless of personal moments on her YouTube channel, including a video showing how her 5-year-old found out she was going to be a sister.

@serena

Welcome my beautiful angel

♬ original sound - Serenawilliams

RELATED: What unique challenges do female athletes face when pregnant?

Williams and Ohanian revealed they were expecting their second baby during a Vogue livestream at the Met Gala in May. The tennis star eventually confirmed the news with an Instagram post. 

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she captioned the photo.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced in August 2022 that she would retire from tennis as she wanted to focus on her business interests — and having another child.

Williams and Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, have been married since November 2017. 

RELATED: Serena Williams announces pregnancy at Met Gala

More Videos

In Other News

Crews working to repair water main break near Philips Highway and Greenland Road

Before You Leave, Check This Out