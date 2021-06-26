Season's first eastern Pacific hurricane forms off Mexico

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said new Hurricane Enrique's maximum sustained winds had risen to near 75 mph (120 kph) by early Saturday.

The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season formed on Saturday and forecasters said it was expected to grow stronger, bringing heavy rainfall while advancing northwestward off the Mexican coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said new Hurricane Enrique's maximum sustained winds had risen to near 75 mph (120 kph) by early Saturday and were expected to keep rising to Category 2 force by Sunday. The storm's core was predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to the coast over the next several days.

Enrique was centered about 165 miles (265 kilometers) south-southwest of the port of Manzanillo and was headed to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

The Hurricane Center said Enrique could bring 6 to 12 inches (150 to 300 millimeters) of rain, with isolated maximums of 18 inches (450 millimeters) to coastal parts of Colima, Michoacan and Jalisco states.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Mexico's Defense Department said it was sending troops to aid civilians in advance of the storm.