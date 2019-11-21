Dozens of salad bowl styles are under recall because the lettuce could be contaminated with E.coli.

The USDA said the 97,272 pounds of salad products from Missa Bay, LLC, were produced between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, 2019.

They were sent to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. They also bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

RELATED: Some Cheese Nips snack crackers may contain yellow plastic, recall issued

RELATED: Cottage cheese that may have metal and plastic pieces recalled

This list has the 38 salad bowl varieties that are under the recall. All of them are already three weeks or more past their expiration dates.

The E.coli was discovered by Maryland health officials who tested an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad. The lettuce tested positive for E. coli. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.