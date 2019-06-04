Editor's note: Some of the descriptions in this story of what happened during the 1994 genocide are graphic.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of one of the worst acts of genocide since World War II -- the ethnic slaughter of some 800,000 people in Rwanda.

A quarter of a century later, some of the perpetrators and survivors are living side by side as neighbors in so-called reconciliation villages.

The genocide was ignited on April 6, 1994, when a plane was shot down killing the country's president, an ethnic Hutu.

Militants from the Hutu majority blamed minority Tutsis for the death, sparking a deadly rampage that went on for more than three months.

The massacres, mostly by gangs wielding machetes, swept across the country and groups of people were killed in their homes and farms, and where they sought shelter in churches and schools.

Killers were encouraged by hate messages broadcast on radio stations and Rwandan police, military and other government authorities did not intervene to stop the killings.

Genocide survivor Alice Mukarurinda still carries thick scars on her body after members of the Hutu extremist "Interahamwe" militia entered a church in Nyamata where she and other Tutsis were hiding, piercing her shoulder through to her breast with a spear.

"As we were finding our safe haven, the Interahamwe got hold of me, took my nine-month-old baby from my back and sliced him into two pieces," Mukarurinda told The Associated Press while visiting Nyamata Genocide Memorial. "While I was fighting to save my child, they chopped off my hand, slashed my face and hit me in the head twice with a farming hoe."

The genocide took place over a 100-day period until the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) managed to seize control over more territory and regain the capital, Kigali, on July 4.

Many members of the Hutu militia then fled to neighboring countries to escape being held accountable for the atrocities.

By then, some 800,000 people had been killed including ethnic Tutsis, Hutus who tried to protect them, and other government opponents.

Twenty-five years later, some Tutsi survivors and Hutu perpetrators now live alongside each other in Rwanda, which now has six so-called reconciliation villages.

The villages, which are showpieces of current President Paul Kagame's policy of ethnic reconciliation, exist to re-integrate convicted killers into society after they publicly apologized for their crimes.

However, some critics say that the communities are forced and that the reconciliation is artificial.

In Mbyo, one of the reconciliation villages, friendships have formed between genocide survivors and former militia members who took part in the massacre.

Mbyo resident Tasian Nkundiye, a 68-year-old Hutu, spent eight years in prison for the killing of a Tutsi man in 1994.

Today, after serving his sentence, Nkundiye lives next door to the widow of the man he killed, and the two have become friends, with their children going to school and playing together and their cows grazing in the same field.

Laurencia Mukalemera, whose husband was killed by Nkundiye, said that she has forgiven Nkundiye.

"Today, we live in peace, we love each other, there is no Tutsi or Hutu, we live together as Rwandans," Mukalemera said.

Rwanda's ethnic reconciliation effort is a cornerstone of the rule of Kagame, Rwanda's de facto leader since the genocide ended in 1994 and the country's president since 2000.

In the early 2000s, Kagame's government enacted laws that allowed those convicted of genocide crimes to walk out of jail if they apologized to survivors and sought their forgiveness.

About 3,000 genocide survivors and perpetrators live in the villages established by Prison Fellowship Rwanda, an organization funded by the US government, the United Nations and other donors to promote healing in Rwanda from the gaping wounds left by the genocide.

Those in the villages also get help with housing and school fees.