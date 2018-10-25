NEW YORK — New York police say they're responding to reports of a suspicious package Thursday. Multiple news outlets, citing police sources, are reporting the address belongs to actor Robert De Niro.

Police have not officially linked the package to pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, but CNN and NBC News are both reporting the package has similar markings.

The New York Police Department says Thursday's report involves the Tribeca neighborhood in Manhattan. The address is 375 Greenwich Street. That's the same address as De Niro's Tribeca Grill and the Tribeca Film Center.

A bomb squad unit on Thursday morning drove in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.

Authorities said on Wednesday the pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

