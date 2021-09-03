President Biden's dog has aggressive incident at White House, sent back to Delaware according to report

Major, a rescue, reportedly had what CNN describes as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's two dogs were sent back to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after aggressive behavior at the White House, according to a report from CNN.

Major, a rescue, reportedly had what CNN describes as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

Both German Shepards were reportedly sent home after the incident.

Biden's dog Major was the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Champ was a gift from Joe to Jill after the 2008 election, and Major was adopted by the Bidens after Joe's daughter Ashley sent him a picture of the adorable pooch that was being kept for adoption at the Delaware Humane Association.