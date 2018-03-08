Some half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being recalled because they may contain actual milk not listed on the label. Some people may be allergic to it and it could be life-threatening.

The Food and Drug Administration says the milk is safe to drink unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. One person reportedly had an allergic reaction but did not need medical treatment.

About 145,000 half-gallon containers with a use by date of Sept. 2, 2018, were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in these states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Consumers should look for the following stamped information on the top label.

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Also look for UPC barcode 41570 05621 on the side panel.

The FDA says the number of affected cartons represents less than one percent of all half-gallon containers of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk that has shipped in the past year.

You can return the almond milk were you bought it for a full refund.

