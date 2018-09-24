A pair of infant coveralls sold under the ED by Ellen DeGeneres brand has been recalled because an emblem on the clothing can come off and pose a choking hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The coveralls, distributed by Weeplay, is a pink striped and two-piece ensemble that comes with a hat. It has a kangaroo pocket and a bunny-shaped emblem on the left chest.

It was sold at Buy Buy Baby and Marshalls stores, and online at buybuybaby.com. Style ED01210 was sold in infant sizes 3M, 6M, and 9M. Style ED13210 was sold in 12M, 18M, and 24M. The style number and manufacture date code of August 2017 are printed on the inside tag.

There has been at least one report of the emblem detaching and a child placing it into their mouth. The child's grandparent saw it and pulled the emblem out before the child could choke on it.

Consumers are being urged to return it for a full refund.

