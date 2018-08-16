A hair dryer is being recalled because the dryer and power cord can overheat and catch fire. Some people have reported getting burned or shocked.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall involves about 235,000 units of Xtava's Allure and Allure Pro 2200W iconic ceramic hair dryer. Customers should stop using the recalled units immediately and contact the company for a free replacement.

CPSC says Xtava has received 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding, or catching fire. That includes 18 reports of burns and two reports of minor electrical shock. One of the victims reported a severe burn.

The hair dryers come in black or white and have a concentrator nozzle. They were sold both individually and part of hair care kits.

These Xtava hair dryers are being recalled because of a burn and shock hazard. (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Many of the hair dryers have a label underneath the back with one of these numbers.

Black models

XTV010001

XTV010001N

White models

XTV010002

XTV010002N

All of them have “xtava” printed on the blower end of the hair dryer.

CPSC said the dryers were sold online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other websites from October 2014 through August 2018.

To get a free replacement, customers can contact Xtava at 877-643-8440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at Xtava's website, or at this link for more information.

