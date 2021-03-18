Real Talk with Black & Asian American communities in aftermath of Atlanta metro shootings

“None of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate,” said Vice President Kamala Harris.

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris urged Americans to standup to hate in the aftermath of Tuesday's mass shooting in the metro Atlanta area that left eight people, all Asian American, dead.

“None of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate,” said Vice President Kamala Harris as she addressed the murder of eight people in Georgia.

Harris stands as the first woman to hold the office of Vice President. She is also the first Black and Asian American to become vice president.

The shootings happened Tuesday evening at three separate massage parlors, two in Atlanta and one in nearby Cherokee County. Cherokee County officials confirmed 21-year-old Robert Long, of Woodstock, Georgia was arrested for the shootings. He is considered the only suspect for all three shootings.

Cherokee County officials identified four of the victims, while the four killed in Atlanta have not been named, though police said all four are Asian Americans.

Communities throughout the world continue to express their condolences for the victims, loved ones, and Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

More importantly, two communities are bridging the gap between Black and Asian people as the deeper conversation surrounding racism, economics, and education in each respected community.