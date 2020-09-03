Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have made their final appearance as senior royals at Westminster Abbey.

The couple joined Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain's royal family on Monday for an annual Commonwealth Day service.

It's expected to be the last time the couple works alongside the entire Windsor clan before Harry and Meghan fly off into self-imposed exile in North America. The couple will officially begin their new life on March 31.

As part of the split, Harry and Meghan agreed to stop using their "royal highness" titles and will no longer receive public funds, according to Buckingham Palace. The couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle. They will also be required to step back from all royal duties and can no longer "formally represent The Queen."

At the end of January, Prince Harry broke his silence over the decision and said they had "no other option."

Britain's Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020.

Harry added that it brings him "great sadness" that it's come to this. But he reiterated that they're "not walking away."

The Commonwealth service is a major event on the royal calendar, largely because the 93-year-old monarch has embraced the network of nations for much of her life.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 9, 2020.

The pomp-filled observance featured no hand-shaking. apparently due to the new coronavirus.

Britain's Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge, front, with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, behind, attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London Monday March 9, 2020.

