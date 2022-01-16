x
Nation World

Final valuation of Prince's estate pegged at $156.4 million

The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 had valued the estate at $163.2 million. The process of distributing the star musician’s wealth could begin in February.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. The six-year legal battle over pop superstar Prince’s estate has ended, meaning the process of distributing the artist's wealth could begin in February 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

MINNEAPOLIS — The six-year legal battle over Prince’s estate has ended. 

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that parties to the pop superstar's estate have pegged the value at $156.4 million. 

That dwarfs the $82.3 million appraisal by the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust. 

The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 had valued the estate at $163.2 million. The process of distributing the star musician’s wealth could begin in February.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016. He did not leave a will. 

The estate will be almost evenly divided between a New York music company and the three oldest of the music icon’s six heirs or their families.

