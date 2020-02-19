Following the death of his ex-fiancée, "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey is encouraging people to sign a Change.org petition calling for updated domestic violence laws.

Sunday a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of family therapist Amie Harwick in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

A roommate told police Harwick was being assaulted inside of the home, police said. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help. Harwick was found suffering grave injuries after she had apparently fallen from a third-floor balcony, police said. Harwick was unconscious, police said.

Now Carey and her friends are trying to update laws through a petition titled "Justice 4 Amie - Domestic Violence Laws Updated." The petition has already received over 35,000 signatures.

"Please sing this petition and chip in if you can. #JusticeFor Amie Thank you and bless you," Carey tweeted.

The petition was created by Diana Arias and is directed toward several lawmakers in California.

According to the petition, Harwick had a restraining order from a decade ago against the ex-boyfriend who killed her, but the order expired.

The petition calls for several changes including extended expiration dates of restraining orders and mandatory long-term counseling for the abuser. The petition also calls for not requiring victims to testify in the courtroom close to their abuser and a national registry of those who have abuse history.

RELATED: 'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist opens up about domestic violence

RELATED: 'Emily Doe' in Brock Turner sexual assault case reveals her identity

Since the incident, "The Price is Right" has postponed production.

“In light of the passing of Amie Harwick, we have postponed production this week,” Kristina Kirk, vice president of communications, at Fremantle media told People.