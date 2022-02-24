President Biden to address nation as Russia attacks Ukraine

A senior U.S. defense official says Thursday's attack by Russia appears to be the first phase in what will likely be a multiple phase, large-scale invasion.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday after pledging new sanctions to punish Russia for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine.

Biden's remarks are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern. (Click here to watch with closed captioning.)

A senior U.S. defense official said Thursday's attack by Russia appears to be the first phase in what will likely be a multiple phased, large-scale invasion.

The attack began before dawn and brought explosions to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and other cities. Ukraine’s leadership said Thursday at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

Biden said he planned to speak to Americans after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. While specific details of the speech have not been released, more sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced.

In a previous statement, Biden said Putin “has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Biden on Wednesday allowed sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s CEO.

Biden waived sanctions last year when the project was almost completed, in return for an agreement from Germany to take action against Russia if it used gas as a weapon or attacked Ukraine. Germany said Tuesday it was indefinitely suspending the pipeline.

Biden said more sanctions would be announced on Thursday.

The Biden administration had made clear it was holding tough financial penalties in reserve in case of just such a Russian invasion.

The U.S. hasn't specified just what measures it will take now, although administration officials have made clear that all-out sanctions against Russia's major banks are among the likely options. So are export limits that would deny Russia U.S. high tech for its industries and military.