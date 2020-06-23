The U.S. Geologic Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injury.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake that hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) had a magnitude of 7.4 and was centered along the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state.

The USGS initially said the magnitude was 7.7, but then lowered the estimate to 7.4.

In response, the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami for West coast states.

The NOAA said there was the potential for hazardous tsunami waves along the coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

A journalist in Mexico City said "everyone hit the street" when the shaking began.