Someone has won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot: Where was the ticket sold?

Someone has beaten the one in 292.2 million odds after the jackpot grew for months.

WASHINGTON — After a months-long winless streak, one very lucky lottery player in California won the Powerball jackpot worth more than $1 billion.

Wednesday's prize, which rose to $1.08 billion by drawing time, ranks as the game's third largest prize, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. It's the sixth largest lottery win among all games.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Wednesday's drawing was $558.1 million, before taxes.

Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold?

The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With the billion-dollar jackpot drawing significant interest, many players were just short of the grand prize, but matched the first five balls to win at least a million dollars. There were 36 $1 million-winning tickets and three $2 million-winning tickets:

Those million dollar winners are located in:

$1 Million Winners

California (7)

Connecticut

Florida (4)

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts (3)

Maryland (2)

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey (2)

New York (5)

Ohio

Texas (4)

Wisconsin

West Virginia

$2 Million Winners

Florida

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/19/23?

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, Powerball 24 and Power Play 2.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion - July 19, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?