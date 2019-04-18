NEW YORK — Polo Ralph Lauren has launched a version of its iconic polo shirt crafted entirely out of recycled plastic bottles.

The company's chief innovation officer, David Lauren, says the new Earth Polo is also dyed in a process that uses zero water.

Each shirt is made from an average of 12 bottles collected in Taiwan, where the Polos are made, in partnership with an organization called First Mile. The shirts will be available Thursday for men and women at RalphLauren.com and in stores around the globe.

The Earth Polo isn't the first of its kind. Smaller brands around the world are using repurposed and recycled materials. In announcing Earth Polo, Ralph Lauren committed to removing at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans by 2025.

