ORLAND PARK, Ill — Authorities say a man was fatally shot in a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, and the suspect remains at large.

According to police, the victim was shot in the chest outside the food court in the Orland Square Mall on Monday evening. He then took the escalator and staggered to the H&M clothing store where he was found by authorities.

Authorities also say that video shows the suspected shooter fleeing the scene and the leaving the mall on foot. The suspect is a man wearing a black shirt with jeans, police say.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident where the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police departments from several neighboring towns responded to the mall about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The suspect is still at large.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.