Philadelphia couple celebrate wedding at George Floyd protest

It was a stunning moment at Saturday's protest in Philadelphia as those out in the street demonstrating for George Floyd saw a bride and groom briefly join the protests.
Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon went out into the march with smiles on their face after just having tied the knot. The two were seen exiting a hotel, Gordon in his tux and Anne in her wedding gown. Cheers and applause could be heard as the newlyweds walked into the supportive crowd.
As the demonstrators parted, the two walked into the marchers holding hands, and kissed as photos were taken. It was the eight day of protests in the city of Philadelphia.