Police shoot suspected gunman who killed fellow hospital employee, shot 2 officers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his co-worker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.
The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday.
The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck.
Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later.
A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot. The officers' injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive. Investigators believe the hospital shooting was targeted.
A motive was not immediately clear.
