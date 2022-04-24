Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels

Similar to a different recall last month, Pfizer said some batches of Accupril could have unhealthy nitrosamine levels.

WASHINGTON — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling certain lots of another blood pressure medication after finding elevated levels of a potentially cancer-causing chemical.

According to a Friday announcement on the FDA's website, Pfizer is recalling five batches of its Accupril blood pressure tablets after recent testing found nitrosamine levels above acceptable levels.

Nitrosamines are commonly found in food and water, and everyone is exposed to them on some level. However, the FDA says they may increase your risk of cancer if you're exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time.

Accupril is intended to treat hypertension by lowering blood pressure. Pfizer said it is not aware of any adverse effects from the recalled lots, and that there is no immediate risk to patients.

"Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options," the company said.

Last month, Pfizer recalled some batches of another blood pressure drug called Accuretic and generic versions, also due to unhealthy nitrosamine levels.

The recalled batches were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the U.S. and Puerto Rico from December 2019 to April 2022, Pfizer said. Expiration dates range from May 2022 to March 2023, and all of the tablets came in 90-count bottles.

Check the recall announcement for DNC, lot numbers and other information.