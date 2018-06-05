The massive lava flow oozes like a fiery molasses, gobbling up everything in its path: homes, power poles, roads and trees.

The boiling vents roar like the oceans waves, throwing lava hundreds of feet into the air and igniting nearby vegetation.

Flames creep across what were once lush-green yards, leaving behind a smoldering line of destruction.

Trees and utility poles crash alarmingly to the ground dozens of feet from where the crackling flow surfaced.

It is a scene dramatic — and dangerous — as a menacing new lava flow from the Kilauea volcano was on a collision course Sunday with homes in the Leilani neighborhood of Hawaii’s Big Island.

Fire officials said at least two homes have already been destroyed from the lava flow that broke out Sunday. That’s on top of the five already confirmed destroyed over the weekend.

About 1,700 people and hundreds of animals evacuated the Leilani Estates area near Hilo on Thursday, but some refused to leave.

“How can I walk away from this?” Greg Chunn said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight vents — fissures in the Earth's surface — have opened in the neighborhood since Thursday, each several hundred yards long.

Fire officials on Sunday conducted another safety sweep of homes and watched helplessly as the lava engulfed a green single-story house.

Anxious evacuees had hoped to return to their homes on Sunday to check on their property and pets, but that appeared unlikely given the new flow.

Greg Webber, another resident who refused to evacuate, said he’s watched eight of his neighbors’ homes burn.

“I won’t leave until it’s an inch from my house,” he said. “I’ve been through this a million times.”

Hundreds of small earthquakes rumbled through the area after Friday's magnitude-6.9 temblor hit — the largest earthquake to jolt Hawaii in more than 40 years. Magma moving through Kilauea set off the earthquakes, said geologists, who warned of aftershocks.

Authorities cautioned sulfuric gas pouring out of the vents also posed dangers, particularly to elderly and people with respiratory problems.

The U.S. Geological Survey says this event is far from over, with more earthquakes and eruptions likely that could cover the area with plumes of ash. The agency said it has measured a jarring 477 earthquakes on the island over the last 24 hours, though many were small and likely weren't felt by residents.

Kilauea is one of five volcanoes on the island, an attraction for the 8.9 million visitors the state sees annually. One of the world's most active volcanoes, it has been erupting since 1983.

One of the biggest attractions, Volcanoes National Park, is closed because of quake damage.

Airport officials were monitoring the runways in Hilo for earthquake damage, and jetliners coming from the mainland carried extra fuel so they could divert to Honolulu if the volcano becomes more active.

Authorities noted since there's little ash so far accompanying these lava flows, flights should be unaffected — although helicopter companies offering scenic rides have been ordered to stay well above the flows, which have been observed shooting as high as 160 feet into the air.

More than 100 people stayed at a Red Cross shelter for a third night on Saturday, buoying spirits and wondering aloud what their neighborhoods will look like when they’re allowed to return.

Evacuee Ellie Garnett fretted about her four dogs and cat, Scarlet, who she inadvertently left behind Thursday during the evacuation. Garnett said she took a car load of belongings to a storage unit but wasn’t allowed to make a second trip back to get her animals. Police and the National Guard are blocking entrances to the area to prevent looting and gas exposure.

Garnett said she left the animals water but worried they might die from the poison gases that often accompany this kind of lava flows.

“They’re like my kids,” she said. “I should have taken them first.”

At the shelter, evacuees huddled in small groups to discuss their options and trade rumors about which houses were destroyed. Kids played on a jungle gym alongside more than a dozen dogs, chickens, two parrots and a goose. Because their homes are built near a volcano, few residents have replacement insurance.

Evacuee Sammy Walton said he wasn’t in a hurry to get home. He, his wife and their dog Sugar had been welcomed with open arms at the Red Cross shelter, which has been well-stocked with donated water, food and pet food.

“This beats working,” laughed Walton, a homebuilder who imports tiny homes to the Hawaiian Islands. Walton said he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s response to evacuees’ needs.

Sitting with Sugar in his lap, Walton said he’s happy to take the bad with the good when it comes to living the island lifestyle: “I knew about the volcano when I moved here. It’s part of living in Hawaii.”

