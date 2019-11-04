Do you like to eat your cereal with milk or water? A Reddit user announced they prefer the latter and that has launched social media outrage not seen since the great bread-sliced bagel fiasco of two weeks ago.

"I am a true believer that cereal with water is better," redditor DubitablyIndubitable wrote in the unpopular opinion subreddit. "The taste of milk conflicts with the taste of the cereal, whereas water does not. While still getting the same texture, water does not ruin the taste of cereal. My friends crucified me when I told them this...so for this reason I am coming here in search of others who share my beliefs of water being better than milk."

He posted a video of a bowl of his water-soaked cereal.

RELATED: Social media 'schmear' campaign ignites over Panera's bagels

Many in the Reddit world were not having it.

"You disgust me," wrote crazy_angel1.

"This has to be, by far, the most unpopular opinion in the world. You're not human," wrote LePOSSM

"I thought everyone hated me because I put milk in first then cereal. But this guy isn’t human," wrote AtomicKittenz.

"We still hate you, just he’s on a different level," zoro1015 said in response to AtomicKittenz.

DubitablyIndubitable added that he puts the cereal in first then pours the water.

When asked what types of cereals he prefers to do this with, DubitablyIndubitable said Fruit Loops and Cheerios.

"I would rather be tortured than drink swampy fruit loop water," wrote ObeyRoastMan.

Some people like to drink the leftover milk after eating cereal. Does DubitablyIndubitable do that with the water?

"No, it’s just for the texture it provides to the cereal," he said.

The comments went on tangents, trying to compare how unacceptable they thought this was to other less-than-typical behavior.

"As bad as the guy that eats frozen food still frozen," Monki_Coma wrote.

Don't forget the guy that liked it when his socks got wet before putting his shoes on," potatman added.

Or the guy who liked getting his shirt cuffs wet when he washed his hands," snarkdolphin chimed in.

"Or the guy who liked swimming in jeans," 12fluidounces posted.