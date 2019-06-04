Actor Paul Rudd turned 50 years old Saturday and people on social media simply aren't buying it.

Twenty-four years after Alicia Silverstone's character of Cher Horowitz described her on-screen ex-stepbrother as "kind of a Baldwin," Rudd is noted by fans for still looking youthful.

Here's a side-by-side image of him from 1995 in "Clueless" and again just over a month ago at the Academy Awards. You decide.

Paul Rudd in 1995's "Clueless" and on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in 2019. (Paramount Pictures and Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Here is just some of the reaction on Twitter.

Rudd is set to appear in "Avengers: Endgame" which will be released on April 26. It will be his fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe film after "Ant-Man," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Ant-Man and The Wasp."